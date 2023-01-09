NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 19-year-old is facing attempted criminal homicide charges for his connection to a shooting that left one teen dead and another injured early Sunday morning in East Nashville.

Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Douglas Avenue around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan.8 to respond to a shooting call at a short-term rental townhome, which had been booked by a woman for her 20th birthday party.

Upon arrival, Metro police located two victims — 18-year-old Taurus Oglesby and a 17-year-old boy, both from Nashville.

An arrest affidavit says officers found Oglesby lying on the ground outside the front door suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Oglesby was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died.

Court records say the second victim was found lying on the second floor with multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and neck. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and remains in critical condition, according to an arrest affidavit.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

On Monday morning, officers booked Andre Johnson, 19, in the Metro Jail charging him with two counts of attempted criminal homicide and three counts of aggravated robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, Johnson and three other suspects entered the party at the short-term rental and robbed individuals at gunpoint. The suspects then opened fire and struck Oglesby and the 17-year-old victim.

Metro police said at least 20 people were in attendance at the party. Witnesses stated that after the shooting all four suspects ran from the scene, entered a running vehicle and fled.

During the incident, one of the suspects was struck by gunfire and was later found near the Davidson County Warrant and Bond Office suffering from gunshot wounds to his neck and jaw. Court records say the suspect remains at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

Johnson is being held in the Metro Jail without bond, according to arrest records.