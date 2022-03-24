NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who police said fired a single shot into the ground at a Nashville strip club was charged Wednesday.

According to police, the incident happened on Jan. 15 around 2:30 a.m. at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club located on Rep. John Lewis Way South. A warrant said a fight happened between staff and patrons in the VIP room, which then moved into the hallway.

Officials said employees attempted to escort the group of patrons out of the building, but they refused to leave. Joshua Norris, 35, then reportedly fired one round into the ground.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Officers released surveillance footage that captured a red truck with white lettering and the suspect. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The warrant said staff members hid in the VIP room and barricaded the door while the group left. No injuries were reported.

Police said surveillance video and multiple Crime Stoppers tips led to Norris’ arrest.