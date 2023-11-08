NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a 25-year-old who is accused of pointing a gun at a man’s face during a robbery inside a parking garage in downtown Nashville.

The incident occurred at a parking garage in the 200 block of Commerce Street on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told officers he was returning to his parked vehicle in the garage and noticed that the car’s lights were flashing.

He then observed a man—later identified as 25-year-old Metan Humphrey—exiting his vehicle with a backpack, which belonged to him.

The victim told officers that he placed his hand on his pistol that was holstered on his belt and told Humphrey to leave.

An arrest affidavit states Humphrey began to walk away, and the victim searched through his vehicle to determine what was missing. Meanwhile, Humphrey returned to the scene —this time with a revolver, according to court documents.

Humphrey allegedly pointed the revolver at the victim’s and said, “I got you now,” and demanded the victim’s gun.

The victim told officers he placed his pistol on top of the vehicle as Humphrey continued to point the revolver at his face. After grabbing the weapon, Humphrey walked off on 3rd Avenue North near Broadway.

Metro police reported that officers checked the cameras and were able to locate Humphrey in the area of 3rd Avenue South and Demonbreun Street. Officers said the 25-year-old tried to hide the victim’s backpack in a doorway as they approached him.

During the arrest, officers found a revolver in Humphrey’s right pants pocket, and the victim’s stolen pistol, which was down his pants.

According to Metro police, Humphrey was also found to be in possession of a black ski mask and gloves.

He was taken into custody and charged with felony robbery, felony burglary of a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a handgun.