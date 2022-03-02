NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect has been taken into custody Tuesday night after a woman’s body was found in an abandoned car in South Nashville last week.

Charley Marie Koole was found on Feb 22. shot to death in a Dodge Charger parked on Paragon Mills Road. A warrant stated Ring doorbell footage showed the car had been parked in the same location since mid-January. Through investigation, officers said they learned Koole had visited family in the Charger, and that a “Justin” was in the vehicle with her at the time.

According to the warrant, details of the case led them to a similarly themed homicide from the same area with William Justin Churchill named as the person of interest.

Police said he was arrested Tuesday on an unrelated robbery, and reportedly admitted he was in the Charger the day of Koole’s murder. The warrant also said Churchill told police he shot her once in the chest before fleeing the vehicle.

On Monday, Charley’s father, Charles Koole, and her two brothers told News 2 they were still processing her death.

“I was worried weeks ago. I called her phone over and over and over, and some of the people that she knew, and got nothing,” Charles said.

Her father and brothers remember her as someone with a smile that always lit up a room.