NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old has been arrested after a man was shot multiple time in North Nashville last month.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of Blank Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The victim told officers he was in an apartment when Andrew Washington Jr. came over and they got into a physical altercation, according to court documents.

Metro police reported Washington left and when he returned, he shot the victim at least five times before he ran out the back door.

The victim ran out the front door and screamed for help. He was shot in his abdomen, legs, buttocks and back, according to Metro police.

Washington was booked into the Metro jail and charged with attempted criminal homicide. His bond was set at $135,000.