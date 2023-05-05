NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 46-year-old man was charged after shooting another man at a business in the Bellevue area Thursday.

Metro police responded to a stone mason business on McCrory Lane just around midday. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his foot.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers found the suspected shooter — Nabor Enrique Arambula Perez — nearby. He told police he shot at the victim and then stashed the gun under a rock, according to Metro police.

The victim told officers he and the suspect had a verbal argument before Perez shot him. Police said witness corroborated what happened.

Perez was booked into the Metro jail later that afternoon on a felony charge of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $300,000.