NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect in a shooting in Hermitage has been booked into the Davidson County Jail.

The shooting happened at the end of May at 154 Charles E. Davis Blvd, according to a metro police affidavit.

Officers arrived to find the victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower left side of his back.

Torion Lewis (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officer rendered aid until medics arrived and the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators watched surveillance video and saw 18-year-old Torion Lewis fire a handgun in the direction of the victim resulting in serious injuries, according to the affidavit.

Lewis was seen walking through the area with five other people and fired in the same direction as two of those people, police said.

Police said the other two people who fired shots are Lewis’ brothers.

Lewis is being charged with aggravated assault.