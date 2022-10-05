NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man is facing several felony charges after Metro police said he fired gunshots in a populated area.

The shooting happened about a month ago on Charles E. Davis Boulevard near Murfreesboro Pike.

Jessie Knowles (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to an arrest affidavit, MDHA cameras helped Metro police identify Jessie Knowles, 24, as the gunman who fired a weapon toward another vehicle while other people were driving and walking around in the same area.

He’s charged with reckless endangerment and vandalism with a total bond of $270,000. He’s also being held at the Metro jail because of a federal warrant.

No additional information was immediately released.