NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 24-year-old man is facing several felony charges after Metro police said he fired gunshots in a populated area.
The shooting happened about a month ago on Charles E. Davis Boulevard near Murfreesboro Pike.
According to an arrest affidavit, MDHA cameras helped Metro police identify Jessie Knowles, 24, as the gunman who fired a weapon toward another vehicle while other people were driving and walking around in the same area.
He’s charged with reckless endangerment and vandalism with a total bond of $270,000. He’s also being held at the Metro jail because of a federal warrant.
No additional information was immediately released.