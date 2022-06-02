NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was charged Wednesday after police said he was caught attempting to steal a catalytic converter in a Nashville church parking lot.

According to Metro Nashville police, a witness was headed to Charlotte Heights Church of Christ located at 6833 Old Charlotte Pike when he saw Donny Romines, 44, underneath a van in the parking lot attempting to cut off the catalytic converter.

Officers said Romines managed to get it halfway off before the witness intervened.

The witness then followed Romines who reportedly threatened him with an electric saw.

Officers charged Romines with burglary, vandalism, and aggravated assault. He is not eligible for release from jail as more charges are pending.