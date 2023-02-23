NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted for the murder of a woman inside her Madison apartment was captured Wednesday night.

Metro police reported Ricky Johnson was taken into custody for the September 2022 death of 28-year-old Trashai Siske.

Treshai Siske

Johnson, 38, was apprehended as he ran on Boatner Driver in the Haynes area after crashing a car, according to Metro police.

Siske was found shot multiple times inside her Sealy Drive apartment on Sept. 1, 2022. A witness told officers they heard an argument prior to hearing several gunshots, according to police.

“I don’t want people to focus on the who, or the why. I just want people to focus on her because she was freaking amazing, and I will never be the same,” Siske’s mother told News 2.

“Why? Why did you take my best friend, why did you take my grandkids mama,” questioned Siske’s mother. “I just want to know why.”

Johnson has an extensive criminal record that spans from 2004-2011 and has faced charges of first and second degree murder.