NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of assaulting officers and resisting arrest was charged Tuesday morning.

Police said on Sunday, a male victim was smoking a cigarette outside the Greyhound Bus Station on Rep. John Lewis Way when Onreka Gray, 33, ripped it out of his mouth and demanded the victim give him a cigarette of his own. Officers said the victim refused and Gray pulled a knife and told the victim he would stab him if he didn’t give him a cigarette.

A warrant said officers then arrived and Gray resisted arrest. Police said he spit on officers and tried to kick another officer in the face. While officers were waiting inside the booking intake port, Gray reportedly kicked an officer’s shins, then headbutted an officer in the chest.

Gray is faced with eight different charges and is being held on a $112,500 bond.