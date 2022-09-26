NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting from last year.

Keno Lane, 30, was taken into custody Monday on a 15-count indictment for last November’s shooting at a home on Torbett Street in Nashville.

According to Metro police, 15-year-old Tavarius Sherrell and 18-year-old Zacquez Sherrell were killed. In addition, their mother, two sisters and 13-year-old brother were also shot and hurt.

The other suspect in the shooting — 29-year-old Christian Johnson— was killed in the shooting.

Police say robbery is believed to have been the motive behind the crime.