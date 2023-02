NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old last year.

Brian Sutton Jr., 19, was arrested Thursday for the murder of Isaac Brown, 18. Brown was found dead on Fairwin Avenue on Oct. 19.

The 18-year-old had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Months of investigating have led detectives to Sutton as the suspect. Police say the man’s car and cell phone records linked him to the crime.

The motive for the murder still remains under investigation.