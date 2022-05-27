NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of jumping through a luggage belt at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) baggage claim was charged early Friday morning.

Officers responded to BNA and reportedly learned a 33-year-old male passenger jumped through bag belt number 10, which goes into the secure area of the airport.

An airline representative witnessed the incident and helped police identify the man. Authorities said the man told them he jumped through because his bag was still on the tug.

He was arrested and charged with airport and aircraft security.