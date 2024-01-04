NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a man after a shooting on Thanksgiving Day in South Nashville.

Police responded to Charles E. David Boulevard and Lafayette Street on Thursday, Nov. 23 after a shooting call.

When officers arrived, they found the victim who was shot in the arm, according to the affidavit.

The victim told officers two men approached him in an alleyway one of them shot him for no reason, according to the arrest report.

The investigation led police to charge Tony Reece in connection to the shooting.

Metro police said Reece was placed in a six person photo lineup where he was identified by the victim.

Reece was charged with aggravated assault and has been booked into the Metro jail with a $75,000 bond.