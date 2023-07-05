NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was arrested on the Fourth of July after police said she threatened to stab another woman who accused her of “stealing her father’s ashes” and other belongings.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department were dispatched to a home on Clarksville Pike on Tuesday, July 4, after receiving reports of a person trying to stab someone, according to an arrest affidavit.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Cierra Crenshaw, the victim and two witnesses were all on scene when police arrived. Crenshaw told police she and the victim had been arguing “all day” after the victim reportedly accused her of stealing her father’s ashes.

The victim said the situation escalated when Crenshaw went into her bedroom and grabbed a “large knife.” She then tried to walk away and told Crenshaw, “Stop, just let me go away. I don’t want anything to do with this,” according to the affidavit.

However, Crenshaw reportedly continued to follow the victim while telling her that she was going to stab her, authorities reported. That’s when one of the witnesses stepped in between them.

Officers said the witness was able to disarm Crenshaw, who later admitted to grabbing the knife and threatening to stab the victim. A second witness’s description of the incident also corroborated the other reports, according to police.

Crenshaw was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon. As of Wednesday, she was still behind bars on a $6,000 bond.