NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect accused of jumping out the bushes at South Nashville apartment complex and pistol whipping a man is now custody, according to Metro police.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 4 a.m. after officers were sent to the 200 block of Bridgeway Circle to respond to a physical altercation involving a handgun.

According to an arrest report, when officers arrived on scene they located the victim who allegedly told them that he was leaving his apartment for work when a man approached him with a handgun.

Authorities reported that the victim believed the suspect — identified as 29-year-old David Cherry — was hiding in nearby bushes waiting for him to leave.

Cherry allegedly pistol whipped the victim, leaving a significant laceration to his head, and took his money and car keys.

An arrest report states that Cherry then shot three rounds, two in the air and one toward the victim.

After hearing the gunfire, the victim’s family ran out of the apartment and helped him grab Cherry’s car keys and pin him down until officers arrived on scene.

Cherry was placed into custody and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a possible concussion.

As officers returned to the crime scene to search for shell casings, they located a stolen 2016 Dodge Charger. During the investigation, it was determined that Cherry’s keys, which were given to officers by the victim, belonged to the same vehicle.

Metro police were also able to recover Cherry’s Glock handgun and discovered that he was a convicted felon after running his name through a database.

Cherry was booked into Metro Jail just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12. He faces a list of charges which includes reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a handgun, aggravated robbery and vehicle theft.