NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Surveillance video captured the chilling moments where three men were shot outside of a recording studio in Donelson.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 marks three years since Metro police said three people were killed in a drug-related homicide on Old Elm Hill Pike.

The surveillance video captured outside of Gennaro Daniele’s recording studio around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2020, shows three hooded suspects, all armed with guns, approach Daniele and Jesus “Oso” Torrero.

The three gunmen emerged from the shadows as Oso and Gennaro were walking to a van. Both Daniele and Oso were forced to the ground before they were shot and killed.

“When all of this went down he was just getting into his car, just literally getting into his car,” Gennaro’s wife Kelly Daniele told News 2 at the time of the crime.

Witnesses told detectives that a red or maroon Chevrolet Impala left the scene with three people inside. Investigators previously told News 2 that 28-year-old Quencharios Edmonds was unconscious in the backseat of the vehicle and was later found dead in an SUV in Smyrna.

Detectives said they believe Edmonds was struck by one of his own cohorts in the crossfire.

Although this is the first time News 2 has seen the video, Detective Ryan Russell with the Metro Nashville Police Department described the turn of events in the video with News 2 shortly after the homicides.

“He was walking to his vehicle just trying to get in his van to leave for the night, and these three individuals come from the shadows and begin to assault him. The video does cut off at that point. You don’t see the rest of the incident at that point, but it does show that he never had a chance to get a gunshot off because by the time the video ends, he is on the ground being assaulted,” Russell explained during a 2020 interview with News 2.

Videos captured earlier on the day of the killings showed Gennaro, who produced countless songs under the stage name “G-Stylez,” and Oso recording music inside the studio. Gennaro left behind a wife and three children who are still pleading for closure.

“If anybody is out there that does know something about what went down here and what happened to my husband, I want them to come forward. It’s the right thing to do,” Daniele told News 2 in 2020.

Oso’s loved ones that News 2 spoke with said the video has left them traumatized. His sister said she hopes the video release will encourage someone to come forward as their family seeks closure.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information on the homicides to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.