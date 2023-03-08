NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wednesday, March 8, is International Women’s Day.

It’s a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women, and what better way to celebrate than by supporting women-owned businesses around Music City?

For a bite, you can head on over to Nicky’s Coal Fired, The Grilled Cheeserie, The Lipstick Lounge, or Prince’s Hot Chicken.

After eating, go shopping at Parnassus Books, Emerson Grace, Draper James, or Uncommon James.

For more women-owned businesses, click here.