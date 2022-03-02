NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is a growing push to bring a professional women’s sports team to Music City.

According to the Metro Nashville Sports Authority, the process has been in the works for the past two years, and a report from consultants shows there is support for a women’s basketball team or soccer team.

“We heard from the community, there’s a lot of interest in both. And it was really close,” said Monica Fawknotson, Executive Director of the Metro Nashville Sports Authority. “Soccer came out a little bit ahead. But we think that both the WNBA and the NWSL would both be tremendous leagues for Nashville.”

She told News 2 their survey had around 4,400 participants and it showed there’s a lot of support for having a pro women’s sports team in Nashville. She says the number of people who responded was surprising for the sports authority and the consultants and the number of men who are supportive of the idea were also encouraging.

“I think it’s tremendously important for any venture of this type to have the support of your colleagues,” Fawknotson said. “Even as we were looking to bring major league soccer here, one of the things that really helped us was the support that the Titans and also the Predators showed.”

When the sports authority presented the report in a meeting, Titans CEO Burke Nihill got up and talked about how the Titans are “all in” in getting behind this and doing whatever they can to help.

“We do believe that there is some urgency, we know that the National Women’s Soccer League is wanting to expand, we know that the WNBA is also considering and talking about expansion,” said Fawknotson. “So we want to make sure that when that window opens that we’re ready.”

She said they want to share the recent report with the WNBA and NWSL so they know Nashville has the market that can support another team. Consultants found the new team would inspire many young girls in Nashville.

“One of the things that came out of the report was a need. The community said we need more female role models, and when we look at, the NWSL and what’s happened with soccer and women’s sports generally, I think having just these visible role models in the community that young girls will see and can look up to, I think it’s just really important,” said Fawknotson.