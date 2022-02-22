NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wedding woes are taking a toll on engaged couples planning their big day.

Local wedding planners expect 2022 to be their biggest year yet after hundreds of weddings were postponed due to COVID-19. Now, brides and grooms are facing another challenge – supply chain issues.

“I had several clients move two or three times,” said Amos Gott, Chief Event Architect of Amos Events. “So, I think, out of fear, people just projected. It’s 2020, surely by 2022, we’ll be done. What that’s done is it’s added to the group that would already be getting engaged say last Christmas or this Valentine’s.”

From fabric to labor shortages, even simple things like paper. “Paper is a huge issue right now. If you’re looking for double envelopes for your wedding invitation, you might be able to only find one size of the two,” said Gott.

Gott said flower vendors and wholesalers also took a hit during the pandemic.

“My understanding is that a lot of floral farms during COVID turned into other farms for things like cannabis or other products, and realized it was more worthwhile to their bottom line and never went back. So, it’s not just what’s available in general, but are those folks still in business?”

Alexa Campbell and fiance Hunter have spent the last year planning their perfect wedding.

“We kind of purposefully planned a long engagement because of COVID,” said Campbell. “Thought we were smart, but obviously now we are being hit by other issues with the wedding planning process.”

The college sweethearts are getting married in early fall, but supply chain issues have stalled some of their most important items.

“Got my wedding dress this past August. Thought I was so ahead of the game – 13 months ahead. Was told it was going to be in by February,” said Campbell. “So, I was all prepped to start doing my alterations this month and got told by my bridal boutique that it will not be in until some time in May.”

Campbell said her veil is also being delayed and her floral vendors have already warned her of possible last-minute changes.

“There may be changes in different types of flowers that were originally decided on because they won’t be able to come in in time,” said Campbell. “That’s something I won’t know about until a couple weeks before my wedding.”

The best advice is to be patient and take the journey down the aisle in stride.