NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teen is faced with an assault charge after an incident at a downtown Nashville detention center on Monday.

According to Metro Police documents, the victim was working as a supervisor at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center located at 100 Woodland Street. Authorities said he was overseeing three people in the recreational area of the facility when he was attacked.

MNPD documents said all three people assaulted the worker and knocked him to the ground. The victim’s eye was reportedly bruised and swollen, but he refused medical assistance.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.