NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man faces second-degree murder and drug charges after he allegedly supplied the narcotics that caused the death of a Ridgetop man in December.

According to Metro police, Timothy A. Davis Jr., 33, supplied the drugs that led Christopher Todd Ellis, 41, of Ridgetop, to overdose Dec. 17, 2021. Police say Ellis purchased the narcotics from Davis in Hendersonville before driving to Cedar Hill Park in Madison, where he was later discovered dead of a fentanyl overdose inside his vehicle.

Timothy A. Davis Jr. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The Sumner County Grand Jury handed down the indictment, adding the murder charges to a long list of charges Davis already faced, including delivery of a Schedule II narcotic, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

At the time of his arrest, Davis was out on bond for a November 2021 indictment in Franklin, Kentucky, for second-degree manslaughter, trafficking a controlled substance and trafficking heroin in relation to an overdose death.

Metro police also worked with agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Middle Tennessee Drug Related Death Task Force and the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force to execute a search at Davis’s home in March. There they found and seized 6.3 grams of fentanyl, 6.9 grams of methamphetamine, one revolver and $673.

Drugs, a gun and cash were seized by law enforcement at the Sumner County home of Timothy A. Davis Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anyone seeking treatment for drug addiction should contact the Community Overdose Response Team (CORT) at 615-687-1701. The resource is free and confidential and help finds treatment for those struggling with drugs and alcohol addiction.