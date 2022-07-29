NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men wanted out of Sumner County were arrested on gun and drug charges.

Police say on Thursday, officers spotted a Kia Forte near the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Jones Avenue. The Kia was reportedly involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man injured.

As police came up on the car, it sped through the lawn of a church and crashed into a sign. The two men inside bailed out while the car was still in moving and were quickly taken into custody.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Jordan Davis of Murfreesboro, had outstanding warrants in Sumner County charging him with aggravated robbery and felony drug possession.

His passenger, 21-year-old Steven O’Neal of Gallatin, had outstanding warrants in Sumner County charging him with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Inside the Kia, police found two pistols, 33 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of fentanyl, two and a half pounds of marijuana, seven pills, a bottle of promethazine and a blender with cocaine inside.

Jordan Davis (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Steven O’Neal (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Items recovered (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Davis is jailed in Nashville in lieu of a $145,000 bond on charges on cocaine possession for resale, fentanyl possession for resale, marijuana possession for resale, felony evading arrest, felony gun possession and driving on a suspended license.

O’Neal is being held in lieu of a $81,500 bond on felony cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and gun possession charges.

Police say the investigation into Monday’s drive-by shooting is ongoing.