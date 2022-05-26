NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Agents with the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force, working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol SWAT Team, raided an alleged Hermitage drug house at 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Agents found five pounds of marijuana, cocaine, Adderall and THC vapes and gummies.

In addition, agents seized a loaded handgun and arrested a 23-year-old man.

When asked about the pot seizure, one of the agents said, “It’s still a drug as far as we are concerned, so we will continue to enforce it.”

Agents charged Michael Parris with possession with intent to sell a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

“He started out as a marijuana dealer, and intel showed he started moving into the cocaine/fentanyl area, so we were interested in it,” an 18th JDTF agent told News 2.

Besides the marijuana packaged and ready for distribution, agents found more than two ounces of cocaine possibly laced with fentanyl.

“A couple of ounces is plenty enough to kill a lot of people,” the agent said.

Agents say where you find drugs you find hand guns. In this case, it was a 9mm with a lot of ammunition.

“Marijuana, cocaine, pills, it doesn’t matter, narcotics dealers, traffickers, where there’s dope there is guns,” an agent said.

Agents also confiscated Adderall, THC vapes and close to $3,000 in cash. Agents took the 23-year-old’s pickup truck as part of what they say is his alleged drug operation.

“As you can see, this is a good example of how pot leads to other narcotics. You have over five pounds of weed here that has turned a marijuana dealer into someone who is dabbling into cocaine,” the agent said. “He has a small criminal history in narcotics activity at 23 years old you hate to see that. He is a young man and now he is facing multiple felony narcotics and weapons charges.”

Parris’ bond was set at $37,000. Agents say he was out of jail before they were done writing their reports.

Another man was also arrested in the raid. Agents say he was in the house, wanted on outstanding warrants.