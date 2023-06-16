NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new program in its second year at Tennessee State University is all about increasing diversity in the music industry.

Aspiring artists, songwriters and executives all anxious for a seat at table is what the Music Business Accelerator Program at Tennessee State University is all about according to program coordinator, Dr. Mark Crawford.

“You don’t necessarily learn everything in class or in a textbook, and this experience has gotten students off campus into real rooms, meeting real people,” said Crawford.

The class also has an intentional focus on creating more diversity in a business that is typically lacking.

“There won’t be an industry if we don’t increase diversity if we don’t allow the audience that makes up the music, that appreciates the music, at the backside of the office being reflective of that, then we’re missing the point,” program founding member Willie Prophet Stiggers said.

Student Logan Rylander has dreams of working as an executive in the business one day, and now she believes she’s one step closer because of this class.

“This class has given me a real good chance to meet those people I do want to work with,” said Rylander. “I’ve actually found my after college job taking this class.”

For others, they’ve found an opportunity to share their art with a new audience. That was certainly the case for Mille Manny, a student in the program who’s also an aspiring artist.

“Momentum is hard to gain but easy to lose and one thing I can say about this class is it’s given me so much momentum, from the Waka Flocka Show to meeting A-List Celebrities,” Manny said.

Popular rapper Waka Flocka presented an opportunity for students in the class to open up for him at his Nashville show. Manny was selected to perform.

“They might not have known who I was when I get there, but I can guarantee you they left a Mille Manny fan,” Manny noted.

The three-week “Maymester” course is made possible by generous donors and corporations all throughout Music City.

“I can see where many of these corporations are putting their money where their mouth is and not giving lip service or checking a box if you will,” Crawford said.

Students finished the class at the National Museum of African American Music with a discussion about the business and how they can make their mark next.

“I feel the music business is in good hands with these young people, but the music business needs to make sure they are ready to receive these young people,” Stiggers said. “So we have to continue to bust the doors down and break the ceilings so there’s an industry for these young people to take over that’s inclusive, diverse, and ready to receive them.”

Because of this program, many students have landed full-time jobs in the business.

Class leaders believe the best is yet to come when the industry truly reflects everyone.