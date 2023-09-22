NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A gun was confiscated from a student at McGavock High School in Donelson Friday morning.

A spokesperson with Metro Nashville Public Schools said McGavock administrators received a tip about a student who possibly brought a gun to school.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Administrators and an SRO located the student, searched him and found and secured the weapon, according to MNPS.

Officers took the student into custody without incident.

Bringing a firearm to school is a zero-tolerance offense and serious violation of law. We appreciate the school administration acting on the information received in order to keep students and staff at the school safe. Sean Braisted, MNPS communications

No additional information was immediately released.