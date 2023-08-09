NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Josephine Holloway is a pretty special person to the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee.

“When I started as volunteer working on the board of this Girl Scouts council, we were just getting ready to launch a capital campaign to do camp site improvements,” said Agenia Clark. “That’s when I really heard more about Josephine and her story.”

Clark serves as the CEO and said it was 19 years ago when she became inspired by a woman who wanted Black and Brown girls to have the opportunity to experience the outdoors.

“She said this isn’t a barrier; this is an opportunity, and she found that opportunity in the land that is now known as Camp Holloway,” Clark said.

Josephine Holloway (Source: Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee)

Tucked away on 76 acres in Millersville is the camp site named after Josephine.

“Josephine took care of Camp Holloway,” said Clark. “She cut the grass, so when there weren’t girls out there, she’d cut the grass.”

Josephine Holloway cutting grass at Camp Holloway. (Source: Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee)

Camp Holloway inspired a local troop to get a historical marker erected off Granny White Pike back in 2019.

“(It was) special to see that Girl Scout troop tell the family the story of why they did it and what it meant to them to do this,” said Clark.

Troop 1347 with the family of Josephine Holloway during the historical marker unveiling. (Source: Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee)

Now her legacy is preserved yet again in downtown Nashville as a street.

“I didn’t realize it was a reality,” said Clark.

Clark said she heard rumors, but could never get anything confirmed until News 2 reached out to do a story.

“That just builds onto this wonderful unassuming woman who had a passion for girls to learn the benefit of being Girl Scouts,” she said.

In 2021, Lifeway Christian Resources sold its downtown property back. the Metro Planning Commission said in September of 2022, an application was put in requesting Lifeway Plaza be renamed to Josephine Holloway Avenue.

The Metro Planning Commission approved the renaming, and Mayor John Cooper approved it in February 2023.

Clark hopes more people will be able to drive through and learn a little more about a woman who made such a lasting impact.

“It doesn’t matter how large or small a dream is,” she said. “If you pursue that dream with passion, it too can lead to you being a legacy.”