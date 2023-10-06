NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student at Stratford High School was arrested Friday for carrying a gun on school property after he was seen acting suspiciously Thursday evening at a football game.

Metro police said a school administrator thought the 14-year-old student had a gun and saw him walk behind the concession stands. The administrator followed the student, who left the area.

The administrator later recovered a loaded 9 millimeter handgun that had been reported stolen, according to police.

Investigators said after consulting with Juvenile Court, the student was taken into custody Friday at his home. He has been charged with carrying a gun on school property and possession of a stolen firearm.