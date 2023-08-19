NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 14-year-old is facing multiple charges after police said he brought a gun to a high school football game on Friday night.

Metro police said the 14-year-old, who had reportedly been expelled from the school, was asked to leave the game, but refused.

Authorities said the ninth grade student began to resist arrest when officers escorted him out of the game. During the arrest, Metro police found a gun on the 14-year-old.

The student allegedly refused to tell officers where the gun came from and was taken into custody.

The 14-year-old was charged with carrying a gun on school property, juvenile weapon possession, trespassing, resisting arrest and theft of property.