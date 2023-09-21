NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The strangulation case against a Tennessee Titan has been dismissed.

An arrest affidavit obtained by News 2 claimed Titans running back Hassan Haskins strangled his girlfriend after she “liked” another man’s post on Instagram in late June.

The couple then reportedly got into another argument a few weeks later where police said Haskins’ girlfriend allegedly pulled a knife on him.

Both of them were arrested.

A judge told News 2 Haskins’ case appears to have been dismissed because prosecutors no longer had a witness in the case.

According to court records, the case against Haskins’ girlfriend is still open.