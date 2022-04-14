NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — High-speed winds from Wednesday night’s storms damaged two Nashville schools.

MNPS spokesman Sean Braistead said the roofs at Oliver Middle School and Crieve Hall Elementary were damaged and trees had fallen outside Granbery Elementary.

Crews worked throughout the night Wednesday and Thursday to assess the damage and make repairs.

According to Braistead, the damage will not prevent the schools from reopening on Monday, though some areas may have limited access while repairs are being made, particularly the gymnasium at Oliver Middle School which experienced heavy water damage.

















On Thursday afternoon, a D&J Enterprises crew was repairing the roof on Oliver Middle School. Jack Kitch told News 2 that almost the entire roof over the gym was gone.

“We got the call last night about 8:30 or 9 o’clock that it was raining in the gym and to come as quick as we could. So, we got out here and the roof was 97% gone,” Kitch said.

Students were out of school on Thursday and Friday for pre-scheduled teacher workdays.