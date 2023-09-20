NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle came to an end early Wednesday morning after the suspect was taken down by a K-9 just south of downtown Nashville.

A News 2 crew was on scene as the pursuit passed the Metro Nashville Police Department headquarters on Murfreesboro Pike just before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

According to Metro police, the pursuit began after a man was seen driving a stolen Chrysler 300 in Hermitage.

Authorities told News 2 the suspect was spotted a few days ago, but officers were unable at that time to take him into custody.

The pursuit went on for about 20 minutes through Nashville before the man was eventually taken into custody on Lewis Street.

Officers said they spiked the vehicle three times, and the suspect was apprehended by a K-9 officer. The suspect was bit in the arm and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect’s identity has not been revealed. It remains unknown what charges he is facing at this time.

No further details were immediately released.