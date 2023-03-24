NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation into a stolen vehicle resulted in multiple arrests Thursday night in Nashville.

Police located a stolen Nissan Maxima that was believed to be involved in many thefts from vehicles in the Hermitage area.

Aliecia McKnight, 18, was said to be behind the wheel when the car was spotted by Madison Precinct officers. A police helicopter followed the Maxima as McKnight drove rapidly down dead-end streets.

Police followed her until she finally stopped on Robert Cartwright Drive, near the apartment where she lives with her mother, Tanethia Turner, 38.

A handgun was recovered from the Maxima, along with $3,000 in McKnight’s possession.

A long list of items was found in the home during the execution of a search warrant, including:

Two guns reported stolen during vehicle break-ins in February on Glastonbury Road and on March 4 on Elm Hill Pike

Magazines

Ammunition

Tools to break into vehicles

Various firearm parts and accessories (including a device to turn a handgun into a rifle)

Digital scales with white residue

20 Gabapentin pills

Two oxycodone pills

.5 grams of cocaine

Two grams of marijuana

Some of these items were found in the bedroom of Turner’s 6-year-old child.

McKnight is now facing charges of gun possession during the commission of a felony, two counts of motor vehicle burglary, two counts of theft of a firearm, theft of property, felony drug possession and aggravated child neglect. She is being held on a $90,000 bond.

Turner is being charged with aggravated child neglect, felon in possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is free on $38,000 bond.