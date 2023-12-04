NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — ‘A warning from Metro police after auto thieves, sharing TikTok videos on how to steal cars, continue to target Kia’s and Hyundai’s.

According to the AP, in some cities, the thefts are so rampant, that municipalities are suing the car manufacturers for police overtime and services rendered by cities having to deal with the large number of car thefts. St. Louis, Cleveland, Milwaukee, and Seattle, are among several U.S. cities suing Kia and Hyundai claiming the automakers’ security systems are inadequate and cause an undue burden on the municipalities.

Nashville has also seen a spike in thefts of these autos.

According to Commander Lee Kendall of the MNPD West Precinct, 25 cars were stolen last week. Of those 25 cars, 20 were either Kias or Hyundais

News 2 has obtained a West Precinct internal memo documenting a very busy Friday morning that involved police recovering four stolen Hyundais and Kias and locating three more that thieves attempted to steal.

According to MNPD, not only do thieves steal these vehicles to take the cars, but they also use these cars to commit other crimes.

According to the MNPD memo, officers responded to a Charlotte Pike apartment complex early Friday morning. While investigating a stolen 2015 Hyundai Elantra, officers discovered a 2017 Hyundai Elantra with a broken-out window that thieves had dumped.

“There’s a method they use, the Kia method, on TikTok of how to actually break into a vehicle, get into the vehicle and get it started,” Commander Kendall said.

The memo shows that there are several more incidents, including a suspicious call on Sloan Road where two people were looking inside a Dodge Charger. The suspects were seen throwing the keys into a dumpster. The report indicates the suspects fled in a blue Hyundai. The key fob belonged to another car.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to an attempted commercial burglary at the Shell gas station at 6012 Charlotte Pike. Video shows four suspects in a Hyundai, smashing the glass door and then fleeing. They do not make entry.

According to MNPD, just 10 minutes later, auto thieves targeted a Hyundai not far from the store.

The back window was broken, but police said the owner scared the suspects away before they could take the car.

“We strongly encourage them not to approach the individuals that are still in the vehicles because you don’t know if they are armed and dangerous,” said Commander Kendall. “So if they call us we will respond, and make it a priority.”

This crime spree involving West Nashville Hyundai criminals continued on Tennesee Avenue where officers observed a suspect jump out of a stolen Kia Soul and run. That stolen car was recovered.

While on scene, officers located two other stolen Hyundais. One was stolen from nearby Indiana Avenue and another was stolen from Westlawn Drive.

While this was all going on, a suspect was caught on camera trying to pry his way into a business at 4400 Murphy Road. The man scratched at the glass and door frame for a while, then got back into a red Dodge.

Police say what’s happening here is young people, who are either sharing information online, or through TikTok, are either breaking into a car to joyride or use it to steal another car or commit another crime.

“Unfortunately, it is a nationwide problem. Not just a Nashville focus. some of them are not even licensed drivers, so they are very young, inexperienced, they don’t really realize the dangers that they are getting into by stealing these vehicles.”

Despite offering downloadable fixes for Hyundais and Kias the number of vehicles that are still susceptible vastly outnumbers the cars that have been fixed.

Still, Metro police urge all Hyundai and Kia owners to get the security upgrade offered by those manufacturers.

In the meantime, park your cars in well-lit places, near surveillance cameras. Use anti-theft devices like the club if you can.