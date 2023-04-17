NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The manager of a Nashville scrap metal company was taken into custody Monday following a three-month investigation by Metro detectives.

Authorities say Ying Ben Chen, 52, knowingly bought and sold stolen scrap metal, including catalytic converters, copper wire and shopping carts.

Chen is a manager at All Star Recycling on Craighead Street, where he works for his sister, Annie Chen. So far, no charges have been placed against her.

The investigation began after detectives notified the MNPD Fraud Unit of separate cases involving the alleged fencing of stolen wire linked to the scrap yard.

On Monday, detectives seized about $250,000 of items from All Star Recycling.

(Courtesy: MNPD) (Courtesy: MNPD) (Courtesy: MNPD)

Chen is facing a charge of conspiracy to commit theft of property. He is free on a $5,000 bond.

Loss prevention personnel at local Kroger, Lowes and Home Depot locations have assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.