NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation has been opened after an officer’s patrol vehicle was struck multiple times late Monday night.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department told News 2 officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call around 11 p.m.

When they approached the vehicle, officials said the driver took off, rammed the patrol car twice and then sped away.

According to police, the car was located hours later at the Econo Lodge hotel off Dickerson Pike, not far from where the initial incident occurred.

Authorities said the vehicle was reported stolen from out of state.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.