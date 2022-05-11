NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s graduation season in Middle Tennessee, but on Wednesday night, it wasn’t your typical students. Instead of academics, these teens were honored for their commitment against gang violence in Nashville.

While you didn’t see the typical cap and gown or a president or principal, you could hear each and every name being called.

“We will be graduating from the G.A.N.G. and G.I.F.T. program,” said Deona Lavender, just one of 10 teens who graduated from the program.

G.A.N.G. standing for “Gentleman and not Gangsters,” has been operating for years, with the “Growing in Faith Together” (G.I.F.T.) succeeding in partnership with it. Students like Lavender say it’s a great alternative to what she would be doing with her life.

“Fighting, a lot of fighting,” Lavender said. “I always thought that I always have to react to things, but being here taught me that there’s always going to be things that try to block me from greater things. I have to ignore it.”

The programs serve as another option for high-risk teens with gang ties, in hopes of showing them a different life.

“It’s been good knowing that there are people like me out there,” said Lavender. “I’m glad I went to this program. I’m glad I got to experience something other people may not be able to experience.”

Bishop Marcus Campbell, the Senior Pastor of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, leads the program and says it’s easy to fall into a life of violence and explained many of these teens feel like joining a gang is all they have, but through the program, they are taught differently, some even forming a second family.

“Our whole slogan for the G.A.N.G. and G.I.F.T. is if we can change your mind, we can change your grind. So to see them handling situations differently, make better decisions on who they want to hang around, start thinking about college or a trade or whatever they can accomplish,” said Bishop Campbell.

The programs partner with the juvenile court system. During Wednesday night’s ceremony, Judge Shelia Callaway was in attendance. Bishop Campbell says these types of initiatives are needed more than ever, with juvenile crime continuing to take a toll.

“Between 13 and I might as well say 19 is very important to kind of get a grip on them before they hit 20, because by that time, a lot of times, we lose them. We lose them in between that age of 13 and 20, and we’re just working to steer them in the right direction and keep them from going down the wrong path,” Bishop Cambpell said.

In order to graduate, each student must continuously show up for weekly classes at the church. The programs feature hands-on sessions and include field trips to local colleges, so teens can see what their future could be. A bulk of the initiatives are run off of donations, if you would like to donate, you can do so on their website.