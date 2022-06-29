NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several people are praying for the recovery of Nashville native Tyler King, who was hit by a stray bullet Saturday night in Minneapolis, MN as he was escorting a woman to her car.

King was in town for a family wedding.

He tragically suffered a seizure and brain bleed. According to his family, he is in critical condition. They appreciate all the prayers and support.

A few years ago, King was a member of the band, The Last Ride. Both his bandmates are praying for his recovery and spoke highly of him.

“He is a family man,” Aaron Chesling said. “We know he is going to pull through.”

Chesling was both his bandmate and college roommate. He told News 2 about knowing King half of his life and considering him to be one of his closet friends.

Tony Winkler is his other bandmate/friend. Winkler also mentioned about how close their bond was through music.

Winkler created a GoFundMe to help with expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.