NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol is cracking down on reckless driving as road rage and speed racing has become an issue across Middle Tennessee.

“I think about it every day: if I get on this road am I going to get back home?” Lela Coffee said.

Coffee is a courier. She told News 2 she is on the interstate for multiple hours every day.

“I still think flying is safer than driving,” Albert Lockard III said.

As for Lockard, he’s been a mailman since 1994. Both of them said driving in Nashville has become a cause for concern.

“Here in Davidson County, we have seen an increase in road rage and so-called street racing,” THP Sgt. Alex Campbell said.

In an effort to crack down, Campbell said THP has partnered with the Metro Nashville Police Department to put more police and troopers on the interstates–specifically on I-24.

“From Murfreesboro to Nashville, it’s been one of the spots that we focus on and one of the spots we will continue to focus on,” Campbell said. “Nashville is the county where we see the most traffic fatalities and that’s why we are focusing so heavily on this county, because they need to decrease.”

However, until they do, Coffee said it’s not just her safety she’s worried about on the roadways.

“I have a lot of grandkids, and they are also learning how to drive, and it’s dangerous out there just for them driving. It’s a scary thing for them right now,” Coffee said.