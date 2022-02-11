NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The State of Tennessee confirms to News 2 plans to exit the historic James K. Polk building downtown.

The building is currently home to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, which manages three performance venues with thousands of seats. In addition, TPAC also manages the War Memorial Auditorium, a concert hall with more than 1,600 seats.

According to the Tennessee Department of General Services, the state plans to exit the building through a long-term ground lease. The future of the building is unclear.