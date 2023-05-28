NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A standoff between a barricaded suspect and law enforcement is underway at an apartment complex in West Nashville.

Metro police said officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 6700 block of Cabot Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night to make a welfare check.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Source: WKRN

Authorities reported that a person inside an apartment was allegedly threatening to harm themselves. Metro police, SWAT, and Mobile Crisis counselors have been in the process of negotiating with the individual for hours, according to officials at the scene.

SWAT responded to the scene because it remains unknown if anyone else is inside the apartment with the barricaded suspect.

No other information surrounding the incident has been released.