NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of stealing an amp from a Guitar Center was arrested after he reportedly returned to the store three days later and tried to sell an item.

Employees first spotted 32-year-old Dalton Randolph at the Guitar Center on Rivergate Parkway on March 27. According to an arrest affidavit, he stole a Saldano SLO-30 Amp, removed the serial number and sold it to another Guitar Center in Nashville.

During the sale, he gave employees his Tennessee driver’s license. Three days later, Randolph reportedly returned to the first location on Rivergate Parkway to sell another item. However, employees recognized Randolph and called police.

When officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department arrived, Randolph reportedly gave them a driver’s license that had his photo on it, but a different name. He later gave them the correct ID and was placed under arrest.

According to the affidavit, when asked why he stole the amp, Randolph told police he needed money for his bills. The Saldano SLO-30 Amp is worth about $2,600. Police said the alleged theft was caught on video surveillance.

During his arrest, police also searched a black bag Randolph was carrying and found about 1.02 grams of a “brown substance” that Randolph said was heroin, according to the affidavit.

Multiple pieces of tin foil with residue, two pipes with residue and several counterfeit bills were also found inside Randolph’s bag, police reported. He was booked into jail Sunday on six charges.

The charges against him include failure to appear, criminal impersonation, criminal simulation $1,000 or less, theft of merchandise $2,500 or greater, but less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was still behind bars Monday with a $36,000 bond.