NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man is faced with multiple charges after a stabbing Thursday night at a Nashville group home.

According to a warrant, police were called to the home located on Clearwater Drive around 5:15 p.m. Officials said the home requires living assistance around the clock. Upon arrival, officers said a staff member told them they witnessed resident Daniel Hilner stab another resident.

The victim was hospitalized after suffering non-life-threatening injuries to the back of his neck and left forearm.

Based on the witness statement, police said they had probable cause to take Hilner into custody. However, when officers attempted to escort Hilner to a patrol vehicle, they said he resisted by flailing his body and legs.

The warrant said at one point, Hilner grabbed an officer’s radio and vandalized it by tearing the hand microphone off.

Hilner was later charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and vandalism.