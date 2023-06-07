NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some Hermitage residents said squatters have made some abandoned business parking lots their new homes, and it has created a lot of issues for property owners.

Hermitage residents thought they had seen it all after learning of a large homeless encampment near Old Hickory Boulevard. However, trailers piled high with trash and other junk “squatting” in business parking lots has proven to be equally as concerning.

Neighbor Brittany McCann told News 2 she noticed the issue around one month ago when she saw a trailer surrounded by trash parked on the old Cook’s Plants property for multiple days.

“This is something new for our community,” McCann said. “We know who to contact for the homeless encampments to get people help. We don’t know what to do about this.”

According to Metro police, officers responded to a call for trespassing at the old Cook’s Plants parking lot on May 7, and the property owners eventually received a trespassing waiver to kick out whoever was staying there.

McCann said when the “squatters” moved on, they left trash and other junk behind.

“Seeing what the property owners went through to get him trespassed and the amount of money they had to spend to clean up the junk that he had left behind was outrageous,” McCann said.

Since then, McCann told News 2 she has watched the trailer go from spot, to spot, to spot throughout the Hermitage and Donelson areas.

“Basically anywhere he can find a shady place where they don’t think they’re going to get caught or be seen is where they’re at,” McCann said.

According to neighbors, the “squatters” have most recently been spotted in the parking lot of the shopping center on the 3000 block of Lebanon Pike.

Metro police said a business on Lebanon Pike obtained a trespassing waiver on Tuesday for someone squatting on the property. A spokesperson for the department told News 2 the person has to leave the property by Friday.

McCann and neighbors have taken matters into their own hands by contacting property owners when they see the trailer in a new parking lot.

“I don’t know why it’s happening, but we’re going to try to stop it before it continues,” McCann said.