NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Job seekers in Music City have an upcoming opportunity to apply for positions at a soon-to-open grocery store.

Sprouts Farmers Market is hosting a job fair Wednesday to fill positions for its new Nashville location.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

A total of 150 positions are open.

Attendees will be able to talk with the hiring team about available team member and leadership positions across many departments.

Interviews will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn Brentwood at 217 Centerview Drive in Brentwood from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The new Sprouts location will be at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville.