NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a vehicle struck and killed a 43-year-old man walking along Dickerson Pike.

According to Metro police, 43-year-old Anthony Pompa of Springfield was walking on the east side of Dickerson Pike when he was struck by an unknown black vehicle. Officers said the force of the crash caused Pompa to hit another unoccupied vehicle before he was found by a passerby.

Metro police said the 43-year-old was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run crash is missing a mirror on the passenger side.

According to Metro police, Pompa was wearing dark-colored clothing and was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash. Investigators are working to locate video of the crash since no witnesses were on the scene.

No other information was immediately released.