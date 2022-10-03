NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking for multiple suspects following a drive-by shooting in East Nashville that left four injured. Police say a “spray of bullets” was fired just before 10 p.m. Sunday on South 7th Street, where investigators recovered nearly three dozen shell casings.

Groups of tourists were milling about the area Monday, less than a mile away from downtown.

A visitor from Washington was staying at a nearby Airbnb when she heard the shots fired.

“After I heard what I thought was fireworks, just a moment later I saw some cars driving around the corner driving erratically and the windows were rolled down, and I saw a guy, I don’t know, he was kind of out the window a little bit and then I heard a ricochet off the building right next to us,” Laurel Henderson told News 2.

It wasn’t the welcoming to Nashville Henderson was expecting. She is in Music City for a girls’ trip with friends from all over the country.

“I read in my guidebook about East Nashville being a hip shopping area, it didn’t occur to me that maybe this was not a great neighborhood,” she explained saying she wasn’t going to let it ruin her trip.

Gunfire is a sound all too familiar for Alice Forrester.

“I’ve lived on Fatherland Street in the Historic Edgefield since 1985. Ever since we’ve lived here gunshots are routine. The main difference we are hearing now is the sound of semi-automatic,” said Forrester.

She serves as president in the Edgefield neighborhood.

“I’ve never felt like I had to duck, the shots are from a distance but my kids grew up kind of knowing the difference between fireworks, gunshots and cars backfiring,” she explained.

Forrester is pushing for more gun regulations but says as a community we need to work together to help curb the problem.

“I think we could start with sensible gun regulations, especially limit automatic weapons and that’s what we hear more of just that sounds of automatic gun firing. That’s wartime sound, you know, something’s wrong there,” Forrester said. “Car break-ins are a huge source of guns that are used in crimes by juveniles and that’s sad to me. As a mom, you know, it’s troublesome and we have to claim our neighborhoods and help each other.

Metro police called the shooting “targeted,” saying the four victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are searching for a gray Jeep Cherokee with a sunroof believed to be involved.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.