NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Between a large number of school threats and tragic shootings this September, the conversation on convincing kids about making the right decisions in life has intensified.

On Wednesday night, one teen died and two others were shot while they were sitting in a car. Metro police are still investigating this crime, but this is one of several juvenile incidents within the past month.

Youth support group, Stronger Than My Father Inc., hopes to encourage kids to live a positive and constructive life. Currently, the organization is in its ninth year and is mentoring 90 kids.

“I think it is very important to try to catch the kids when their young,” Mentor Renee Jones said. “We want to keep them involved in positive programs and activities.”

CEO Marcus Meneese believes the lack of a father in a child’s life plays a big factor in their development. He is a very active father in his children’s life and provides that guidance for them to make the right decisions.

He said one of the best ways to keep kids out of trouble is through structure.

“If your child is 16, get them a part time job after school,” Meneese said. “We have a young man in the program that works at Publix, so when he gets out of school, he goes straight to work.”

Becoming a mentor is a way to give back to your community and help children learn from a positive role model. If you would like to volunteer at Stronger Than My Father Inc. or donate, please click here.