NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An airplane that took off from Nashville International Airport had to turn around and return to BNA after a recent bird strike.

The Federal Aviation Administration told News 2 the incident happened on Thursday, Nov. 9.

A Spirit Airlines flight took off from BNA on its way to Philadelphia when it hit multiple birds. The plane turned around and landed safely at BNA at around 2 p.m., according to the FAA.

From 1990-2019, the FAA reported over 225,000 “wildlife strikes.”